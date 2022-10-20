New Trucks

The second annual Fire Prevention Week Open House will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Central Fire Station, 201 S. 28th St., Killeen. This family-friendly event will feature an obstacle course, vendors, face paintings, free hot dogs, free Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, live fire demonstrations, touch-a-trucks, and more. 

 Madeline Oden | Herald

This weekend brings opportunities to get out into the community to connect in a variety of ways. Take the family to one of the local fire safety events at participating fire stations, enjoy seasonal fun at one of the many Halloween and fall-themed events, or enjoy the cooler weather with a group hike or wellness walk. Read on for more information.

Local Events

254-501-7557 | bsodic@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.