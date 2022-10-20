This weekend brings opportunities to get out into the community to connect in a variety of ways. Take the family to one of the local fire safety events at participating fire stations, enjoy seasonal fun at one of the many Halloween and fall-themed events, or enjoy the cooler weather with a group hike or wellness walk. Read on for more information.
Local Events
The Rotary Monster Dash 5K Run will be at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way, Harker Heights. Registration is $35 per runner and $5 per person for the Little Monster Dash. Same day registration starts at 7 a.m. Online registration and more information can be found at https://runsignup.com/rotarymonsterdash.
The Cowboys 4 Heroes Bumpers and BBQ & Togetherness Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Phantom Warrior Center, 194 37th St., Fort Hood. There will be free barbecue, a pumpkin patch, inflatables, live music, kids’ activities, and more. There will also be the Show’n Shine Car Show. Registration is free. Go to https://bit.ly/3MIONB0 and include your name, phone number, address, email, year, make, and model to register.
Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is hosting a presentation of “NASA, Artemis and You” at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in the CTC Science Center, Room 1075. Gary O’Neil, NASA’s integrated performance manager of the Gateway Deep Space Logistics Project, will be the featured guest speaker. This event is free and open to the public.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host Oktoberfest from noon to 10 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 22. There will be German food, brews, games, music, and more available at this free event.
The City of Temple’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 3210 E. Avenue H, Temple. For more information and a full list of accepted items, go to www.templetx.gov/hhw. This event is open to residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills, and San Saba counties.
The Spotlight on Spoken Word: He Said What He Said event will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W. S. Young Drive, Killeen. Tickets are $25 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3MKqKld to purchase in advance.
The Get Outside Heights Outdoor Adventure Group will host its Hike at Dana Peak from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Cost is free and open to all ages. Go to https://bit.ly/3eMzMl2 to register in advance.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Wednesday Wellness Walks every first and third Wednesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. This free walk is for seniors ages 50 and up. All fitness levels are welcome.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The second annual Fire Prevention Week Open House will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Central Fire Station, 201 S. 28th St., Killeen. This family-friendly event will feature an obstacle course, vendors, face paintings, free hot dogs, free Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, live fire demonstrations, touch-a-trucks, and more.
The Central Texas Gellyball Zombie Hunt is from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 21- 22 and 28th- 29 at 420 County Road 3390, Kempner. Admission is $15 per person and includes a shooting booth and haunted house. Petting zoo admission is an additional cost.
Temple Fire and Rescue will host its annual Fire Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Central Fire Station, located at 210 N. Third St., Temple There will be freehot dogs, fire demonstrations, a station tour, and a chance to meet Sparky the Dog. This event is free but donations for the Rescue Elves Program will be accepted.
The Zombie Fun 5K Trail Run will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s paintball course. On-site registration starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per person and open to all ages. A kid-friendly haunted trail train ride will be available with entry fee. Volunteer zombies are needed to chase runners throughout the course and interested participants can call 254-286-5178 to sign up as a volunteer.
The ninth annual Haunted Hayride will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Tickets are $7 each and must be purchased in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/3gp8GRi for tickets and for more information.
The Cody Milam Memorial Fall Fest Play Day will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at Cowboy Church Arena, 8727 W. Highway 84, Gatesville. There will be a costume contest, lead line and stick horse, and barrels, straights, and poles events. Cost is $10 per event or $25 for three events. On-site registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Call Katie at 760-701-1242 for more information.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Pumpkin Painting Party from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25. This free event is open to kids 4 to 12 years old while supplies last.
The Texas Pumpkin Fest is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Oct. 30 at 8760 Farm-to-Market 2243, Leander. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for admission information and a full list of family-fun attractions.
The First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch will be from Oct. 14-31 at 3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen. The patch is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Entry is free. There will also be hayrides, food, activities, and more available.
The ninth annual Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. There will be a wine and biergarten, pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn cannons, food trucks, a petting zoo, axe throwing, live music, and more available. Admission is $15.95 in advance or $19.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22. There will also be a Spooky Stories Storytime at 10 a.m. Oct. 22. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, is hosting live music by Muscadine Bloodline at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. General admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Lawn seating and VIP tables are also available. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Courtney Patton and Brad Jenschke, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Oct. 21.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Brad Honeycutt from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 21. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 22. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Oxford Comma Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 and Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Steve Brooks at 4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host a special event for attendees to learn about Camp Hood during World War II from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Guests explore artifacts and sample recipes that were common during that time. Veterans and active-duty service members can also pick up a free art therapy kit during that time. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
