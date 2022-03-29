The Herald asked residents in attendance at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting regarding their thoughts on the council keeping the interview process in closed session.
Bill Paquette
“I feel that the council will make the right decision. I agree that being behind closed doors is just fine because they are the ones who have to work with that person.”
Leo Gukeisen
“Any matter dealing with the city, every resident should be aware of it. There should be no closed-door meeting,” Gukeisen said, “That line they pulled from Texas law, I understand that, but if you are dealing with any business with the city, then it needs to be in the open.”
