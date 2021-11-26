The annual wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 South Highway 195.
Rain, snow or sun, the wreath laying will take place and volunteers are always needed.
Saturday’s forecast for 10 a.m. calls for temperatures in the low-50s and around 10% chance of rain, according to the hourly forecast from the National Weather Service.
Jean Shine, founder of Wreaths for Vets, emphasized last week that during the wreath laying, family members of those buried at the cemetery will lay their wreaths first. She urged other volunteers to allow family members the opportunity to lay their wreaths before grabbing one.
Volunteers are also encouraged to utilize the park-and-ride service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen.
Bus service runs from 8 a.m. to noon with constant round trips to and from the cemetery.
At the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, is expected give the keynote address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.