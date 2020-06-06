The Texas Bioscience Institute is celebrating the accomplishment of 64 high school seniors who completed the dual credit Middle College program through Temple College, including three from Ellison High School and 21 from Harker Heights High School.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s graduates did not get to participate in the usual silver cording ceremony on the Temple College campus.
Two of the honored students are Harker Heights High School valedictorian Esha Bhakta and salutatorian Kayla Davis. Both mentioned their experience at TBI during recent interviews.
“It’s a group effort,” Bhakta said of the close-knit group of students who commuted the past two years between the Killeen area and the site of the dual credit program in Temple. “A lot of our top 10 are there and there is no animosity.
“We have the same goal to succeed and we do it together,” she said. “That’s what I like.”
The daughter of Sonal “Sonny” and Manish “Manny” Bhakta of Harker Heights is headed to the University of Texas and plans to study finance.
Harker Heights High School’s second-ranked senior Davis was part of the school’s orchestra even as she completed the rigorous bioscience program.
The daughter of Hai and Songsuk Davis is headed to the University of California at Los Angeles to study biology and plans to enter a STEM field. She said she applied to UCLA as an afterthought assuming she would end up at a Texas school, but grew impressed with the California campus.
The TBI program solidified her STEM interest. “TBI has been great for me,” Davis said. “I enjoyed the classes. I know it furthered my education. The environment is so different. Everyone is pretty focused.”
The TBI Middle College program is a partnership between Temple College and area high schools that allows qualified students to enroll in rigorous STEM-focused coursework in their junior and senior years of high school.
Sixty of the students completing the TBI program this year also will receive either an associate of science or associate of arts degree from Temple College.
The students who completed the TBI program this year represent nine Central Texas high schools as well as home-schooled students.
The list of Class of 2020 TBI graduates includes:
Ellison High School
- Taylor Boquiren (University of Texas)
- Taylor Jones (University of Texas - San Antonio)
- Kayla Kopitskie (University of Texas)
- Harker Heights High School
- Esha Bhakta (University of Texas)
- Sarah Bush (University of Texas)
- Daniela Collado-Cintron (Baylor University)
- Kayla Davis (UCLA)
- Isabelle Delacruz (Texas A&M University)
- Madison Farrell (Texas A&M University)
- Mauro Ferrer Baez (University of Texas)
- JacquelyneFuavai (Texas A&M University)
- Shayla Hill-Watts (Texas A&M University)
- Saniya Keeton
- Dahyeon Kim
- Hannah Lee (Texas A&M University)
- Matthew Marcussen (University of Texas at Dallas)
- Tatiyana Parker (Prairie View A&M)
- Riley Perry (U.S. Naval Academy)
- Marcella Ras
- Alejandro Salinas (Texas A&M University)
- Nadia Sebti (Texas A&M University)
- Chloe Whitehead (University of Texas)
- Lauren Williams (Baylor University)
- Christine Yu
Academy High School
- Lianna Dillard (University of Texas)
- Kendra Garmon (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor)
- Brandon Lowrance
Belton High School
- Camdyn McEowen (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor)
- Asia Miller (Prairie View A&M)
- LakynMingst (Texas A&M - Corpus Christi)
- Hannah Schnackel (Texas A&M University)
- Connor Scott (Texas State University)
- Spencer Seelson (Baylor University)
- Gatesville High School
- Kaitlyn Ferguson (Texas A&M University)
- Kailyn Ham (U.S. Army Reserve)
Home Schooled
- Abigail Williams (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor)
- Jasmine Settle
- Noah Hill (Colorado College)
- Ashley Walden
Rogers High School
- Jessica Chervenka (Texas State University)
- Ava Furman
- Hannah Naivar (Texas A&M Corpus Christi)
- Ciara Stanke (University of Texas at San Antonio)
Salado High School
- EmalyVrooman (Texas A&M University)
- Ian Wilson (Tarleton State University)
- Garrett Woods
Temple High School
- Baylee Black (Texas A&M University)
- Fatima Castillo (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor)
- Hannah Clary (St. Edwards University)
- Jonathan Equels (University of North Texas)
- Yoseline Hernandez (Tarleton State University)
- Michael Jones
- Mark Knox (Texas A&M University)
- Quinlan Moncrief (University of North Texas)
- Nguyen Nguyen (University of Texas)
- Kiara Nichols (Prairie View A&M)
- Choice Roberts (Texas Southern University)
- Jessica Vaden (Tarleton State University)
- Emily Watts (University of North Texas)
- Katy Weddle (Freed Hardeman University)
- Geraldine Whitaker (Texas A&M University)
Troy
- Helena Lewis
- Morgan Potter (Southwestern University)
- Summer Stewart (Texas Tech University)
