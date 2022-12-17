Dec. 17 was the National Wreaths Across America Day, and as part of the nationwide event, the Heart of Texas Bass Anglers held its sixth annual wreath laying ceremony at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Despite temperatures in the 40s, dozens of volunteers from different local organizations on Saturday laid about 650 live wreaths at the graves of fallen veterans in Killeen.
A chaplain started the 11 a.m. ceremony with a prayer, followed by a version of taps played by Jennifer Fitzgerald. Organizer Terry Sateren recognized the different military branches by placing wreaths on individual easels at the cemetery Saturday morning.
The wreaths were purchased by several organizations including: The Fort Hood Spouses Club, The Civil Air Patrol; University Military Alumni, Blue Star Families and the American Heritage Girls, said Sateren, Texas Bass Anglers Club former president.
On the same day, 3,100 cemeteries across America observed the national event. At Arlington National Cemetery, where the event originated, the event began its ceremony at noon.
