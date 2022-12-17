Dec. 17 was the National Wreaths Across America Day, and as part of the nationwide event, the Heart of Texas Bass Anglers held its sixth annual wreath laying ceremony at the Killeen City Cemetery.

Despite temperatures in the 40s, dozens of volunteers from different local organizations on Saturday laid about 650 live wreaths at the graves of fallen veterans in Killeen.

