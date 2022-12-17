Below freezing temperatures and chances of rain are in the forecast for the week leading into Christmas Day for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Temperatures in the teens are expected Thursday night as Central Texas approaches the Christmas holiday.
Widespread frost is forecast before 9 a.m. Sunday. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53 is expected later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday night, after midnight, a 40% chance of showers is expected. It will be cloudy, with a low around 43 and southeast wind around 5 mph.
Showers are likely Monday and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m, are expected with a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. A cloudy day with a high near 51 is expected Monday.
A 60% chance of precipitation is forecast for Monday night and cloudy skies, with a low around 42, according to NWS.
Tuesday’s forecast is mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 and a north wind of 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39, with a north northeast wind around 5 mph is forecast for Tuesday night.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52, and a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
A 20% chance of rain after midnight is forecast for Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. A southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight is expected.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Mostly clear skies, with a low around 16 is forecast for Thursday night.
Sunny and cold, with a high near 30, is expected for Friday.
Friday night is said to be partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Christmas Eve, on Saturday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
