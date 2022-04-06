Butterflies will be celebrated at the city of Nolanville’s second annual Monarch Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event will be held at Monarch Park, 100 Gold Star Avenue, and will celebrate the beautiful orange and black insects and help visitors understand the importance and plight of the monarch butterfly.
The festival will hand out free kites and butterfly wings for children, while supplies last. There will be a petting zoo, music, face painting and vendors will a variety of wares to sell.
The event is free to attend.
“Our focus is to bring awareness ... of the importance of the Monarch butterfly,” said Kerry Fillip Coordinator with the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation.
“One out of three bites of food we consume is pollinated by a butterfly or a bee.”
Every spring, the butterflies leave Mexico and travel north to lay their eggs. In the fall, they return to Mexico to avoid the colder temperatures.
“We are right in the path during the spring migration and it is important to increase their population by planting native nectars and floras that attract them,” Fillip said. “Their numbers are down, despite a slight rebound last year.”
The official plant of Nolanville is Greg’s blue mist which organizers find butterflies “like best.”
Jennifer Shidler, the city’s community outreach coordinator, said the festival is the first big event of the year for the city.
While the Monarch Festival is open to everyone, organizers note that parking at the event will be limited. They ask that Nolanville residents in Woodlands, the Ridges and Cedar Heights walk to the park, as that effort would help with traffic and congestion. Those driving in from the surrounding communities are encouraged to utilize the spaces at the park, along Nolan Ridge, Dober, Boxer and Pointer streets and walk over. There is a paved path off near 322 Nolan Ridge which connects the neighborhood directly to the park.
For more information on the event go to www.facebook.com/events/529931768649977.
