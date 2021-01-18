More than 1,500 people have donated to a GoFundMe created on behalf of the family of Patrick Warren Sr., a Black Killeen man who was killed by a Killeen police officer earlier this month.
Warren, 52, was fatally shot in his front yard Jan. 10 by Killeen police officer Reynaldo Contreras after being Tased in response to a mental health call from the family.
Warren’s son Patrick Warren Jr. created the GoFundMe account on Jan. 12 to help the family cover funeral expenses in the wake of his father’s death.
“My father was the sole provider for his family,” the younger Warren wrote. “He had a life insurance policy but with the rise of COVID-19 he was let go from his job and the policy expired 3 months ago. Anything you could contribute big or small would be greatly appreciated!”
The GoFundMe account has reached almost half of its fundraising goal of $100,000 as of Monday afternoon.
More than 1,500 people have donated to the $49,000 total, and 2,800 people have shared the GoFundMe listing in the six days since its creation.
“My dad was the sole provider for our family and we need 12 months of expenses as we are being told it will take this long to get this settled,” Warren wrote. “ We have raised the goal as we were not thinking past the funeral costs when we set this up. Our main objective to make sure this doesn’t happen again and that no one else has to go through a tragedy like this and watch your father be shot and killed by someone you called for help.”
To donate to the GoFundMe visit https://bit.ly/39FH2Zy.
A dozen people turned out Saturday afternoon to the Killeen police headquarters to protest Warren’s death and press for KPD’s removal of Officer Reynaldo Contreras.
A change.org petition “Justice for Patrick Warren Sr.” calling on the KPD officer’s firing, created by Ashlee Clark on behalf of Patrick Warren Sr., had received 8,372 of its desired 10,000 signatures as of Monday. To view the petition visit https://bit.ly/38SVle2.
Doorbell video footage released Saturday to 6 News by the family attorney of Warren Sr. appears to show Warren peacefully interacting with a mental health officer a day before the fatal shooting.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7657
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.