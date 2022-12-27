Quinten Lovell Brown.jpg

A Killeen man who was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a felony offense in 2010, was arraigned last weekend after police said he shot two women in October.

Court records identified the man as Quinten Lovell Brown, who was in a dating relationship with one of the two women police said he shot on Oct. 16. The woman said she and Brown had been dating for about three months, but broke up about three to four weeks prior to the shooting. She said Brown threatened to kill her if she ever broke up with him. She previously filed a report with the Killeen Police Department for shooting incident in the past.

