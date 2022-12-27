A Killeen man who was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a felony offense in 2010, was arraigned last weekend after police said he shot two women in October.
Court records identified the man as Quinten Lovell Brown, who was in a dating relationship with one of the two women police said he shot on Oct. 16. The woman said she and Brown had been dating for about three months, but broke up about three to four weeks prior to the shooting. She said Brown threatened to kill her if she ever broke up with him. She previously filed a report with the Killeen Police Department for shooting incident in the past.
Allegedly, Brown called the victim, warning her that he was on his way to her apartment. Minutes later, he and another man arrived and began shooting at the apartment, according to the affidavit. The first victim was sitting outside when gunshots began coming at her. She was struck in the leg. Her female friend was struck in the hip by a bullet that went through a wall as she sat inside the apartment. The two women were taken to a hospital for treatment.
One witnesses who provided a statement said she clearly saw from across the street Brown shooting at the victim’s apartment and continued to shoot as he got closer to her, according to the affidavit.
Approximately 25 handgun and rifle shell casings were recovered, and several bullet holes in the apartment were observed. Brown was said to have called the victim’s phone several times and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit.
Brown is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. Additionally, Brown had a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
Brown’s bond was set at $220,000 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a separate drug charge. He was arraigned Saturday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. Brown was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
According to Bell County court records, Alexia Monique Donald was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 23. Cooke set her bail at $100,000.
On Dec. 21, Terrell Lamont Christian was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $100,000 by Cooke.
On Dec. 22, Brandon Lee Scammahorn was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bail for was set at $30,000.
