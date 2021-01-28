Two candidates filed to run for the Killeen City Council and Killeen Independent School District school board May 1 elections.
Michael Boyd filed Thursday for the District 4 council seat currently occupied by councilman Stephen Harris. Stephen Harris and Brockley Moore have filed to run for the seat as well.
All four district seats on the Killeen City Council are up for grabs in the May 1 election. For more information about the Killeen City Council May 1 election and how to file to run visit https://bit.ly/3cgvZsw.
David “Rev.” Jones, 72, filed to run for the Place 6 seat on the Killeen ISD school board Monday. Board member Minerva Trujillo currently sits in the Place 6 seat but announced she would not be running for reelection Tuesday. Jones will face off against fellow Place 6 candidates Cullen Mills and Riakos “Rock” Adams in the May election.
The last day to file an application for a place on the May 1 ballot is Feb. 12.
