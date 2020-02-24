Bell and Coryell county residents continued to vote Monday in the final week of early voting. Between the two counties, a total of 11,820 votes were cast, including mail-in votes.
In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 1,658 in-person votes cast for county, state and national offices. The mail-in votes for Monday tallied 11, totaling 536 overall.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton - 417
Bell County Annex in Killeen - 140
Killeen Community Center - 294
Temple Annex - 418
Salado Church of Christ - 124
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center - 265
The total votes cast for Bell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 8,792.
In Coryell County 423 votes were cast in-person on Monday. Copperas Cove - 191
Gatesville - 232
The daily mail-in ballots total was not available.
The total votes cast for Coryell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 3,028.
Early-voting totals for Lampasas County were not available at press time.
The March 3 primary election is for county, state and national offices. The KISD bond and local city and school board races will be on the ballot for the May 2 elections.
BELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 25-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
CORYELL COUNTY
Early voting days and hours are:
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 26-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Feb. 25: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 26-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The location for early voting is 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
