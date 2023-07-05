Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King is scheduled to provide another update on city government topics over the radio airwaves on Monday.
The “All Things Killeen” radio show was added to the lineup of programming on KNCT-FM — 91.3 on the radio dial — earlier this year.
“All Things Killeen” features first-hand information from Nash-King and airs at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday each month, according to Central Texas College, which runs KNCT.
Nash-King and Robert Franklin, KNCT general manager, share an enlightening discussion where the mayor breaks down important inquiries concerning the community, according to the college.
“Each show highlights events and news about Killeen that directly affect Killeen residents,” Franklin said. “She answers questions on topics that mean so much for the quality of life of our residents and highlights the positive projects being planned and implemented for Killeen.”
The next show will air at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
On the upcoming episode, the mayor will talk “about precautions to take during the sweltering heat and steps the city is taking to assist homeless and others without sufficient shelter, accommodations,” Franklin said in an email to the Herald this week. “Other topics include Youth Entrepreneurial opportunities and City Council protocols for Killeen citizens to follow who wish to address the City Council.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.