A sixth candidate tossed her name in the hat for one of the expiring Killeen City Council seats Tuesday.
Rosalyn Finley, 45, filed her application to run for the District 1 seat on the Killeen City Council, soon to be vacated by term-limited Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming.
The District 1 seat has garnered the most attention from candidates thus far. In May, Finley will be up against fellow District 1 candidates Lauren Young, Holly Teel, Jessica Gonzalez, Angela Brown and Latriece Walton.
All four district seats on the Killeen City Council are up for grabs in the May 1 election.
For more information about the May 1 election and how to file to run visit https://bit.ly/3cgvZsw.
