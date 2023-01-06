CUTS
High emotions and mixed feelings run high about the renaming of Fort Hood Street.
Killeen City Council moved in a direction to talk to business owners voting on a name change.
O-Mart store manager Rebecca Yu is against the re-naming of S. Fort Hood Street
The Killeen City Council earlier this week discussed the possibility of changing the name of Fort Hood Street to coincide with a congressional mandate to change the name of all Army posts that are named after Confederate generals.
The mandate is limited to federal military bases, meaning the Killeen government doesn’t have to change the name of its city street, but Mayor Debbie Nash-King raised the issue Tuesday as an option.
With Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson having left the meeting early and with Councilman Ramon Alvarez not in attendance, the other council members agreed 3-1 in a motion of direction to delay the discussion about renaming Fort Hood Street until the full council is available. Councilman Jose Segarra voted against the motion; Councilwoman Nina Cobb abstained.
Fort Hood is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Confederate general from Texas. Fort Hood will change its name to Fort Cavazos by 2024.
But questions still remain on what will happen with the name of Fort Hood Street, a major Killeen street home to hundreds of businesses.
In speaking to a few business owners with establishments on Fort Hood Street, there were mixed reactions and some high emotions about the news of the renaming.
“I don’t feel it’s a big hurdle from a business perspective. If the military base is changing its name, it just makes sense to change the street name. Its in the hands of the forces beyond our control, people will get used to it if it’s changed,” said Cullen Mills, owner of Modern Appliance on Fort Hood Street.
“Our name is well known, not just locally, but to those outside of the Killeen area,” said Rebecca Yu, general manager of O-Mart, a Korean grocery store on Fort Hood Street. “Our store is very familiar to people because we’ve been here for 17 years. I think customers will be confused, and its a hard name to pronounce too. I don’t know how people are going to react? We just want to keep the name of the street the same.”
Clyde Miller said he is against the change.
He said the name should be kept the same. Other residents, like himself, are against the renaming of the street, he said.
“It’s going to affect a lot of businesses on the street including the O-Mart here where I work, because they are going to have to put a lot of money into changing everything,” Miller said.
If the name is changed, it could be changed to Fort Cavazos Street, to match the new name of Fort Hood.
Gen. Richard E. Cavazos Was first Hispanic four-star general to serve in the United States Army, and was a former Fort Hood commander.
