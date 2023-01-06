The Killeen City Council earlier this week discussed the possibility of changing the name of Fort Hood Street to coincide with a congressional mandate to change the name of all Army posts that are named after Confederate generals.

The mandate is limited to federal military bases, meaning the Killeen government doesn’t have to change the name of its city street, but Mayor Debbie Nash-King raised the issue Tuesday as an option.

