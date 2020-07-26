In a court filing on Friday, the legal doctrine of qualified immunity was attacked as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died during a no-knock raid in Killeen last year.
Earlier this month, four Killeen Police Department officers who were involved in the no-knock raid used the doctrine of qualified immunity as a reason for the judge to dismiss the lawsuit against them.
James Scott Reed, 40, was killed on Feb. 27, 2019, during a no-knock KPD SWAT raid at his house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave. in north Killeen.
Reed’s mother filed her lawsuit with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, in Waco on May 27. Dianne Reed-Bright alleges that three officers fired shots into the house and that her son was armed but did not fire his handgun.
Her lawsuit names the City of Killeen, Anthony Custance, Richard A. Hatfield Jr., Fred L. Baskett and Christian Suess as defendants.
On Friday, Reed-Bright’s attorney, Daryl Washington of Dallas, filed his 23-page response to the motion to dismiss that had been filed by ex-KPD officer Custance a few weeks ago.
Washington told the Herald on Friday that he will be filing responses to the other motions to dismiss; the response to Custance’s motion is just the first one.
The next step is for the judge to either have a hearing or to rule solely from the briefs that have been filed with the court, including the motions to dismiss and the Reed family’s responses.
The process of getting a federal case in front of a jury is complicated and can be “tough and expensive,” Washington said.
“What you’re seeing right now is the motion practice,” he said. “If the court denies their motions to dismiss, then we’ll be allowed to conduct discovery and have depositions. That would be the next step.”
Before a trial date is set, more motions, such as motions for summary judgement, could be filed.
“That would be another attempt to dispose of the case,” Washington said.
The attorneys of record for the five defendants did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment by press time.
Attacking qualified immunity
Custance was the first to file his motion to dismiss, on July 10. In his eight-page motion, “qualified immunity” is mentioned 18 times. On July 14, current KPD officers Hatfield Jr., Baskett and Suess also made frequent mention of qualified immunity in their motion to dismiss, with the words appearing 11 times in their 13-page motion.
Also on July 14, the city of Killeen filed its motion that asks the judge to dismiss the case for lack of “facts.”
“Plaintiff does not allege any factual details to support a policy, custom or practice, adopted by the City through deliberate indifference, that was the moving force behind any violation of Plaintiff’s civil rights,” according to the city’s motion.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that shields officials, including police, from lawsuits for money as a result for things they do in the course of their job.
Washington’s motion immediately attacks Custance’s qualified immunity arguments.
“In his motion to dismiss, Custance seeks qualified immunity; but he does not argue that he was justified in using excessive force against Reed,” according to the response. “Rather, the only reason he urges for dismissing Bright’s Fourth Amendment claim against him is his belief that unless he fired the bullet that killed Reed, he did not cause any constitutional harm. Custance is incorrect...the no-knock, no-announce raid itself violated the Fourth Amendment.”
In his response, Washington argues that Custance’s use of excessive and lethal force toward Reed was “objectively unreasonable.”
Washington told the Herald that he thinks qualified immunity should not be banned but it should be limited.
“It becomes the very first shield that officers tend to lean on,” he said. “It’s always been our belief that a jury should make a determination on something that is factual.”
He said that the facts of the case indicate that Reed’s death “did not have to happen at all.”
Custance is the only KPD officer who was indicted for any part in Reed’s death. Last year, he pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence and was sentenced to six years of deferred adjudication probation. He also had to relinquish his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement license, ending his law enforcement career.
National conversations
Qualified immunity has become part of a national conversation in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody earlier this year.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 contemplates eliminating it as a defense.
The bill also “bans no-knock warrants in drug cases at the federal level and conditions law enforcement funding for state and local governments banning no-knock warrants at the local and state level,” according to the U.S. House.
Although Washington said that federal judges are not allowed to be influenced by politics, “I think the people in the Black Lives Matter movement who are fighting for change have really created a huge spotlight that has been missing for so very long,” he said.
Washington spoke passionately at a rally against no-knocks in Killeen on June 6, as the Reed family looked on.
“All my cases mean a lot to me,” he said. “When you have a person whose civil rights have been violated, I take it personally. Our constitution gives everyone certain rights, no matter a person’s background, race, gender or religious belief. We’re all entitled to have our civil rights protected.”
Like others at the rally, he thinks that no-knocks should be ended except for limited circumstances.
“If somebody’s life is at stake, or a child is in danger and officers have to make a split-second decision, that’s a true emergency,” Washington said. “Such a dangerous procedure shouldn’t be undertaken because police think there are drugs in the house. Losing a life isn’t worth that.”
In Reed’s home, less than 4 grams of a controlled substance were found, a felony for which his girlfriend, Eva Marie Brocks, was sentenced to five years in prison.
