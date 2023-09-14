weaTGE

Rain has finally hit the Killeen area for a couple days, making the hot and dry summer subside slightly.

As of Thursday evening, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport showed .36 inches of rain from the showers that morning. The highest amount since May in 24 hours according to The National Weather Service Meterologist, Daniel Huckaby.

