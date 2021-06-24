An event organizer who hoped to host a July Fourth event in Killeen with fireworks and entertainment has withdrawn his amusement application for the event Wednesday, following council’s denial of his request to hold a fireworks show, a city official confirmed Thursday.
The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to deny Bear Jones’ application to hold a fireworks show next week. The event was planned to be held in the parking lot of the Killeen events center on July 3.
Jones had also planned to have a concert during the event, prior to the fireworks show. Food trucks were also scheduled to be on site.
Hilary Shine, Killeen’s executive director of communications, said Thursday Jones had withdrawn his amusement application for the concert Wednesday.
