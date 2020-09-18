A Holland man was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the shooting deaths of his elderly parents, authorities said Thursday.
James Keith Williams, 50, was held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond. He was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said.
Authorities said Floyd Williams, 80, and his wife, Priscilla, 78, were found dead in their home Wednesday in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road, about 30 miles southeast of Killeen.
Preliminary autopsy reports said Priscilla Williams died of a gunshot wound to the head and Floyd Williams died of gunshot wounds.
“Preliminary autopsy reports on both victims show the manner of death to be by homicide and injuries sustained were consistent with multiple gunshot wounds,” Reinhard said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who pronounced the couple dead and ordered their autopsies, referred questions to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The couple was found by Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Reinhard said.
Family members hadn’t been able to reach the couple for a period of time and contacted the sheriff’s department. Deputies looked through windows and saw one person on the floor. After breaking into the house, the second body was discovered, Reinhard said.
“Information obtained on scene by investigators led them to identify a suspect in this case,” Reinhard said.
Reinhard said the sheriff’s department worked with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on the case.
Williams has a lengthy criminal history, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records. His convictions, which began in 1990 and continued through June 2020, include forgery, theft, vehicle theft and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The incidents took place in Temple as well as Travis, Williamson, McLennan and Taylor counties.
Williams was last discharged from prison on Feb. 26, 2018, according to DPS records.
