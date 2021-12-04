HARKER HEIGHTS — “Just like you, I’m a veteran and I know exactly what you have gone through,” said Disrict 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine in a Saturday morning speech at Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29. Shine was visiting the chapter to inform the public about the redistricting process that is occurring in Bell County.
Members were invited out to not only hear Shine give a speech but also have brunch and celebrate some of their members receiving honorary pins for the years they have dedicated to the chapter.
Shine, a Republican lawmaker from Temple, came wearing his signature cowboy hat and brought along a map of the proposed House districts in Bell County.
“As you can see, it sort of looks like a donut,” Shine joked to the crowd of about 30 people. “What I represent is that hole in the donut, the 55th District.”
The new District 55 is surrounded on all sides by District 54, with the two districts splitting Killeen.
Shine quickly shifted gears. “But I’m not here to just talk about redistricting,” he said. “It’s political and it’s overcomplicated but like other veterans, I like to tell stories.”
Shine shared an emotional tale about the time during his military service when he lost a friend.
“He took on a flight for me because I had something going on, but that flight never made it back.That has stuck with me ever since,” Shine said.
After Shine was finished speaking and after DAV members were finished with handing pins to members of the chapter for the many years they have dedicated to the chapter, they presented Shine with a certificate of appreciation for all that Shine has done for the county and other veterans.
“I think being a veteran makes it easier for me to relate to the people of this county since many of them are veterans,” Shine said afterward.
Shine also wanted to thank the veteran readers of the Herald for their service.
