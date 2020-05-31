COPPERAS COVE — Is Copperas Cove reaching the limit of what it can do as a city without either raising taxes, landing new industry, or going further into debt?
It’s a question that could drive some of the City Council’s decisions when Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah presents his proposed budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday.
In February, council members met with Haverlah and other members of the city staff to discuss priorities in spending for the next five budget cycles. Haverlah told the council that there was little room for adding more debt to the city’s books and still maintaining city services at the current level.
The city plans to limit any spending that requires issuing bonds or certificates of obligation to $40 million over the next five years. The council was forced to move dozens of projects planned over that span, trying to find a way to meet their self-imposed cap on issuing more debt. Some projects were moved beyond 2025 in hopes of eventually finding a way to fund them.
Earlier this month, the need to cut even more became apparent. During a workshop on May 19, Haverlah and city Budget Manager Ariana Beckman spoke to the council about a possible $2.54 million deficit in the upcoming General Fund budget.
The city’s Budget Committee suggested cuts that would shrink the deficit by over $1.5 million. But, those cuts would mean priorities like demolishing the old police department building and giving raises to city employees would have to be eliminated or reduced.
Moreover, to completely eliminate the deficit, the council might have to raise property taxes, institute a transportation fee of $3 on all utility bills, or eliminate the city’s homestead exemption for homeowners.
Or, the city council could choose to use money carried over each year in the General Fund budget to balance a combination of spending cuts and adjustment.
City Councilman Jack Smith may have summed the council’s upcoming budget deliberations at a workshop meeting on May 19.
“Well, I don’t want to cut anything, and I don’t want to raise taxes,” Smith said, “so how do we get there?”
It’s a question the council seems to have to answer every year.
As the city manager has pointed out to the council, the goal each year is to have revenues and expenditures balance.
But, as Haverlah has also pointed out, the city has used money left over in the General Fund at the end of each year to balance expected spending for most of the last 10 years. While using that money isn’t optimal, it also hasn’t kept the city from meeting what it calls the “ideal fund balance.” The city wants to have a three-month cushion in place to pay its expenses if something happens to incoming revenue. The anticipated General Fund balance has grown heading into each budget cycle over the last few years, as has the ideal fund balance.
Last year, the expected General Fund balance heading into the budget cycle was about $6.26 million, $300,000 more than the year before. The council adopted a budget that projected $18.2 million in spending against $17.38 million in revenue. It took around $810,000 from the fund balance to close that gap. That still left the city with an estimated ending balance of about $5.45 million, just over a million dollars more than the ideal fund balance of $4.4 million.
This year, city staffers project the General Fund balance will be around $6.44 million at the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year.
But will it?
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has warned cities and counties around the state that June’s sales tax distributions are likely to drop significantly compared to the same month last year. The money distributed next month was collected in April, when many businesses were shut down due to the coronavirus emergency. The resulting drop in sales tax collections could reduce the amount of revenue collected by the city in the current fiscal year. The lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could also linger into the next fiscal year. A reduction in revenue could lead to less money in the General Fund balance at the start of the year. In addition, sales tax reductions could be felt later in the year as businesses struggle to recover or close entirely due to financial struggles.
But the news isn’t all bad.
Sales tax reimbursement from the state is up more than 11% since the beginning of the year. Haverlah said earlier this month that there was some “guarded relief” about the sale tax numbers. The city had only projected a 1% increase year to date, Haverlah said, and the year-to-date increase could help cushion the anticipated drop in sales taxes In June and beyond.
The city has entered each budget cycle since 2017 with more money in the General Fund balance than anticipated in the previous budget. For example, last year’s adopted budget projected an ending fund balance of just below $5.5 million. But a worksheet used at the May 19 City Council workshop projected the General Fund balance at more than $6.4 million. The difference in the projections is most often attributed to a combination of unfilled city staff positions and money that isn’t spent on planned projects and purchases.
According to the worksheet used at the May 19 workshop, the city could have a deficit of just over $543,000 in the General Fund budget and would still maintain an ending fund balance of over $5.4 million. That total would keep the General Fund balance close to $1 million above the ideal fund balance.
Several council members have said they would support using the General Fund balance to pay for more of the priorities identified in the upcoming budget. Chief among those are a cost of living wage increase for city employees, instituting a step pay plan for city police officers, and hiring additional labor positions for the Parks and Recreation Department. Those decisions will guide whether additional taxes or fees may need to be adopted to further reduce the amount needed from the General Fund balance.
The final budget numbers were still under wraps Friday. Budget Director Ariana Beckman said in an email that those numbers and the calendar for holding public hearings and budget workshops would be discussed with the council on Tuesday.
The final budget and tax rate for the city is set to be adopted on Aug. 4. The City Council will hold its workshop session at 5 p.m., followed by the regular meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. The city is still observing COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, so the public cannot attend in person. The meetings will both be streamed live on YouTube, and the public can dial in to take part in the meeting by calling 888-475-4499 and using meeting code 986-602-9818.
