Funeral services for Ronnie A. “Ramiro” Marin, 65, of Harker Heights will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Marin died on Feb. 8, 2022 in Bastrop, Texas. He was born on May 8. 1956 in Killeen.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.