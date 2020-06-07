A well-stocked medicine cabinet can help save you an unnecessary trip to the doctor or pharmacy when you are not feeling well.
But in order to be prepared for minor injuries and mild symptoms, you need to stock up on essentials and keep your home medicine up-to-date.
Beika Zheng, retail pharmacy manager at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen, recommended to declutter and organize your medicine cabinet at home before stocking up on new essentials.
“Check for expiration dates, especially opened containers of liquids and gummies,” she said.
The FDA warns on its website about several potential harms that may occur if drugs are used after their expiration date. While some items are simply not as effective and offer lower strength, quality and purity, others can yield toxic compounds that can cause unintended side effects.
It can also be unsafe to use medicine that wasn’t stored according to the labeled conditions.
To prevent unnecessary health hazards, medicine should always be stored in a cool, dry place and in a safe location, out of reach of children.
Important essentials to have on hand at all time include thermometers, first aid kits and a cold or heat pad. Zheng also recommended to stock up on electrolyte replacements, diphenhydramine (Benadryl) and drugs for fever reduction and pain relieve such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Motrin/Advil). Ibuprofen can also be used to fight inflammation.
Additional essentials include nausea medicine (meclizine, dimenhydrinate) and products for indigestion such as Tums, Zantac/Pepcid, Maalox, Pepto.
If you are suffering from underlying health conditions or chronic illness, additional essentials to treat your condition should be on hand. This includes an oxygen saturation monitor for patients who have a chronic lung disease and a pulse oximeter to test oxygen levels in the body for patients with underlying breathing issues.
While a well-stocked medicine cabinet is important, Zheng pointed out to always check the ingredient list and consult a doctor for possible interactions or side effects.
“Check the active and inactive ingredient list for potential allergies and to avoid duplication of ingredients you already have at home,” she said. “Check with your healthcare provider for any interactions with medical conditions and medications.”
It is also important to remember that not every medicine is suited for every person.
“Ibuprofen could worsen stomach ulcers and increase risk of bleeding if you are on anticoagulants,” Zheng said. “Acetaminophen could be overdosed when taken with pain medicine.”
Acetaminophen is often abbreviated as “APAP” on pain medicine combos, which can make it difficult to detect.
“Multi-symptom allergy medicine often contains decongestants that could increase blood pressure, diphenhydramine can cause confusion and falls in elderly and of course be aware of each family member’s drug allergies,” she said.
Another factor to keep in mind is that allergic reactions not only occur as a result of oral medicine but can also be caused by various topical formulations.
Zheng also recommended to add seasonal essentials to one’s medicine cabinet, but only if they are truly needed.
Essentials can include insect repellent, sunscreen, bug bite and anti-itch creams as well as non-drowsy allergy products such as Claritin, Zyrtec, Allegra and Flonase.
For the winter time, Zheng recommended to purchase single-ingredient instead of multi-symptoms-products that contain a variety of different ingredients.
“Instead of Claritin-D, purchase Claritin and Sudafed,” she said. “Sometimes you just have an itchy, runny nose and no congestion. The decongestant ingredient pseudoephedrine in combination antihistamine/decongestant products is usually a higher 12 (hour) or 24 (hour) dose, and taking it on daily basis could unnecessarily elevate blood pressure.”
Similar reactions can occur with multi-symptom cold and cough products that contain a combination of antihistamine, phenylephrine, dextromethorphan and guaifenesin.
“You might be already taking cough medicine such as Delsym or Robitussin DM, and this puts you at increased risk of ingredient duplication and accidental overdose,” she said.
