A town hall later this month at the Lion’s Club Park Family Recreation Center in Killeen aims to teach senior citizens about the benefits of video games and how it can help with their socialization.
Organizer Holly Teel, a Killeen resident who livestreams herself playing video games, said that video games can be beneficial to seniors when it comes to helping with their cognitive abilities and giving them a chance to meet other people.
The meeting, open to the public, is planned to be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Family Recreation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.