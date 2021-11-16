TEMPLE –A wreck involving an 18-wheeler was stalling traffic in Belton and Temple on Interstate 35 this morning.
The truck wrecked in the southbound lanes of I-35 along the median near the Leon River bridge, which divides Temple and Belton. It had visible damage to its trailer and front, passenger-side wheel.
Police from Temple and Belton were working the scene and traffic was slow in both directions shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
