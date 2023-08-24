At least one car rolled over in a two-car crash at the intersection of Rosewood Drive on the Interstate 14 access road Thursday morning in Killeen.
Police and emergency vehicles, including an ambulance helicopter, were at the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. The crash slowed traffic westbound on Central Texas Expressway and closed the road under I-14 to southbound traffic on Rosewood.
The two vehicles involved were a grey Nissan Maxima and a green Kia Soul with “DV” (disabled veteran) license plates.
According to officials at the scene, there were three people injured — one man and two women. One person was flown from the scene by helicopter and the other two were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.
Killeen Police Department is investigating the crash.
