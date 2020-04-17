Three vehicles on West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen were involved in an accident around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.
The wreck happened in the westbound lanes next to the State Highway 195 overpass.
The Herald has sent questions to Killeen Police Department for more information.
