Wreck

Three vehicles on West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen were involved in an accident around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.

 Rod Ford | Herald

Three vehicles on West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen were involved in an accident around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes next to the State Highway 195 overpass.

The Herald has sent questions to Killeen Police Department for more information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.