A three-vehicle wreck is causing a traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 in Belton this morning.
The wreck was seen shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday near the Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road overpass. The vehicles were all in the inside lane, and had apparently rear-ended each other.
A state trooper was on the scene.
