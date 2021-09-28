Belton traffic

Traffic was slow on Interstate 14 in Belton Tuesday morning due to an accident.

A three-vehicle wreck is causing a traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 in Belton this morning.

The wreck was seen shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday near the Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road overpass. The vehicles were all in the inside lane, and had apparently rear-ended each other. 

A state trooper was on the scene.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.