Traffic was backed up about four miles due to a four-vehicle wreck on Interstate 14 near the merger with Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning.
Emergency vehicles were in the I-14 eastbound lanes about 200 yards before the I-35 merger in Belton shortly before 8 a.m.
At 7:26 a.m., a black sedan rear-ended the vehicle in front of it, causing the crash which also involved a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2012 Mercedes passenger car and a 2020 Ford Expedition, according to tbe Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the crash.
After the black car caused the crash, the driver “took off” from the scene, said DPS spokesman Bryan Washko. He did not have a make or model of the black vehicle.
No injuries were reported, he said.
If anyone sees the black car with front-end damage, or knows who was driving it, they are encouraged to call DPS at 254-831-6900, Washko said.
A Google traffic map showed eastbound traffic was backed up to Nolanville Hill, about four miles away, as emergency crews worked to clear the crash.
