It’s a wide open highway.
After years of road construction, all six lanes of Interstate 14 between the top of Nolanville Hill and the merger with Interstate 35 in Belton are now open.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s a wide open highway.
After years of road construction, all six lanes of Interstate 14 between the top of Nolanville Hill and the merger with Interstate 35 in Belton are now open.
That portion on of Interstate 14 was considered “phase three” of a years-long project to expand I-14 from four to six lanes. Phase two of the project went from Harker Heights to the top of Nolanville Hiil.
There are now three lanes in each direction (east and west) from the I-35 merger in Belton to the city limits of Copperas Cove — a stretch of about 28 miles that constitutes the entirety of I-14.
“The I-14 project through Nolanville is substantially complete, with only punch list items remaining. The I-14 project through Belton is expected to be substantially complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. Then punch list items for that section will be performed,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said Friday. TxDOT is in charge of the expansion project.
There are state, federal and military plans in the works to lengthen I-14 all the way to the East Coast, connecting military bases to coastal ports — a plan that experts say could help quicken large-scale deployments overseas.
For now though, I-14 is mainly used by commuters heading to and from Cove, Fort Cavazos, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Belton.
Construction of phase three of the now-expanded I-14 began in 2020 with a cost of $43.3 million and an estimated completion date of May 2023, officials said three years ago.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.