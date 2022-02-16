Update 4 p.m.: A vehicle caught fire during the Wednesday morning commute on Nolanville Hill. In a brief statement, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Washko said no one was injured in the one-vehicle incident on Interstate 14.
Wasko said a woman traveling in the westbound lanes noticed the smell of smoke coming from her car. She pulled to the right, moving out of the roadway, exited her burning vehicle and waited for emergency personnel to arrive.
No injuries were reported, but the car was a total loss, according to Washko.
An incident on Nolanville Hill was causing traffic delays on Interstate 14 this morning.
The incident was about half way up the hill in the eastbound lanes of I-14, and traffic was backed up to near the Main Street overpass in Nolanville shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
At least one lane of I-14 was closed at the site.
Google traffic maps showed another wreck shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of I-14 near the city limits of Harker Heights and Nolanville.
