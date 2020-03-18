One vehicle crashed through the wall of a business in Killeen on Tuesday night after being involved in a two-vehicle accident.
According to information provided by Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street around 8:09 p.m. Tuesday in response to a crash. When they arrived, officers found a silver Toyota Corolla had crashed through the side of Social Coffee Bar which is located at that intersection.
According to the report, the initial investigation revealed the Toyota had been travelling eastbound on Elms Road when a silver Nissan Sentra travelling west on Elms Road attempted to turn left and failed to yield right-of-way to the Toyota. This reportedly caused the Toyota to hit the Nissan before carrying on through the Social Coffee Bar parking lot and crashing into the wall of the business.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to AdventHealth hospital with unknown injuries. The three occupants of the Nissan reportedly had no injuries.
The driver of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.
