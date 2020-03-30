The southbound lane of North 38th Street in Killeen, from Brookbend Drive to Muir Drive, will be closed through Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release issued by the city of Killeen.
The closure is for installation of a sanitary sewer service line, and the contractor must enter the roadway to complete the work.
Traffic will be detoured around the work zone during work hours, and alternate routes are advised. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices and directions.
