A portion of Interstate 14 in Harker Heights will be closed in both directions during overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday.
The reason? The Texas Department of Transportation will be installing heavy support beams, or girders, for a new turnaround bridge on the Knight’s Way (Farm-to-Market 2410) overpass above I-14 in Harker Heights.
TxDOT will have a “full interstate closure on I-14 from Indian Trail to Rosewood Drive in both directions” from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, and again from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a TxDOT news release. “Additionally, the FM 2410 bridge will be closed. These closures will allow crews to safely set girders within the closure limits.”
Traffic on I-14 heading westbound will be directed to exit Indian Trail (Exit 289) and continue traveling on the frontage road. Traffic heading eastbound will be directed to exit FM 2410 (Exit 288) and continue traveling on the frontage road, according to TxDOT. Traffic heading north or southbound on FM 2410 will be directed to the frontage road.
“Note that schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. TxDOT encourages all motorists to be safe and drive smart in work zones: slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews,” according to the release.
The turnaround bridge, on the eastern side of the Knight’s Way overpass, is slated for completion “in the winter of 2022, weather permitting,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said Monday.
A turnaround bridge on the western side of the overpass was completed in 2013.
