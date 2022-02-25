One vehicle crashed into the median on Interstate 14 near the Rosewood overpass Friday in Killeen, according to police.
At approximately 12:21 p.m. Friday, a 911 call was received about a crash on Interstate 14.
The preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles were traveling westbound, when the red vehicle (in photo) hit another car, causing the red car to go off the roadway into the median and coming to a stop with the wired-metal guardrail, according to the Killeen Police Department.
The driver of the red vehicle was transported with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
