A Texas state trooper had to leap for safety after responding to a broken down vehicle near the top of Nolanville Hill on Interstate 14 Friday morning, officials said.
“Around 8:57 a.m., a State Trooper came across a vehicle that had broken down in the right hand lane in a construction zone. The driver was unable to pull over due to a construction barrier wall lining the road,” said Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The trooper reportedly pulled over to make contact with the driver and initiated his emergency lights to alert passing drivers to be cautious.
A Chevrolet “Equinox" in the right hand lane slowed down to accommodate the officer, however, a tractor trailer behind them was unable to slow down in time and struck the back of the slowing vehicle pushing it into the trooper’s patrol vehicle.” Washko said. “The trooper jumped over the barrier wall to avoid impact with the patrol vehicle and maintained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.”
Washko said the patrol vehicle was totaled and was towed away from the scene. The broken down vehicle was not involved in the accident but was towed as well to clear the road and receive repairs.
The conditions of the Equinox and the tractor trailer were not mentioned.
Washko said the road was clear by 10:30 a.m. and traffic resumed as normal.
“We really want to just remind drivers to slow down or move over as soon as they see those emergency lights,” Washko said. “Doing so would keep our roads and our officers safer.”
