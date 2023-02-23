A dump truck hauling sand overturned — and the driver was pulled from the burning wreck — near two businesses along South Fort Hood Street in Killeen on Thursday morning.
The rollover occurred in the parking lot between Heart O’ Texas Credit Union and Golden Chick restaurant on South Fort Hood Street shortly before 8 a.m.
In a video received by the Herald, several good Samaritans, some in Army uniforms, could be seen assisting the driver out of the truck shortly after it crashed as smoke billowed from the overturned truck surrounded by sand.
Crews from Goode Towing, who were called to the scene to remove the truck, and workers could be seen shoveling the sand from the area. A construction vehicle scooped the sand up and re-filled the truck, which was eventually hauled off by a tow truck.
Around 10:30 a.m., Killeen police were on the scene, watching the cleanup, but they refused to answer questions from a Herald reporter about what happened. Questions were sent to Killeen Police Department for more information, which police did respond to.
“Officers were dispatched at 7:51 a.m. to the 1600 block of S Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash,” according to an emailed reply from KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the dump truck was traveling northbound in the outside lane on Fort Hood Street when the driver swerved off the roadway to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of it causing the truck to roll over. The driver reported minor injuries and charges (citation) are pending.”
