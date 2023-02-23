A dump truck hauling sand overturned — and the driver was pulled from the burning wreck — near two businesses along South Fort Hood Street in Killeen on Thursday morning.

The rollover occurred in the parking lot between Heart O’ Texas Credit Union and Golden Chick restaurant on South Fort Hood Street shortly before 8 a.m.

A dump truck overturned then began smoking in a lot along Fort Hood Street in Killeen on Feb. 23, 2023. Good Samaritans appeared to pull the driver from the burning vehicle. (Courtesy video | Catherine Dedden)

