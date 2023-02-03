Minor wrecks and heavy traffic are being reported on roads and highways leading to Fort Hood's main gate Friday morning.
Traffic was backed up around 8 a.m. on Interstate 14 in Killeen between Fort Hood Street and the T.J. Mills Boulevard exit, which leads to Fort Hood's main gate.
A Google traffic map temporarily was showing a car crash in the area. Another crash was noted on East Memorial Veterans Boulevard, which also leads toward the main gate.
Friday is the first full day back to work for many Fort Hood employees and soldiers after a winter storm this week canceled work Tuesday and Wednesday, and led to delayed reporting times on Thursday.
Slow down, fellow motorists.
If you wanna ARRIVE alive,
Better check the way you DRIVE.
I slowed to 25MPH on I14.
Why???
Black ice is very hard to see.
Break it down, people, or risk getting broken!!!
