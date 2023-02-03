Minor wrecks and heavy traffic are being reported on roads and highways leading to Fort Hood's main gate Friday morning.

Traffic was backed up around 8 a.m. on Interstate 14 in Killeen between Fort Hood Street and the T.J. Mills Boulevard exit, which leads to Fort Hood's main gate.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Slow down, fellow motorists.

If you wanna ARRIVE alive,

Better check the way you DRIVE.

I slowed to 25MPH on I14.

Why???

Black ice is very hard to see.

Break it down, people, or risk getting broken!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.