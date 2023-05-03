Several lanes of Interstate 14 at Indian Trail in Harker Heights have been closed due to a fatal accident, police said Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a man was struck on the highway by a vehicle going west toward Killeen. No further details are available; however, drivers are cautioned to avoid the area, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.