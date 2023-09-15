I-14 closure-2.jpg

Officials closed the two left hand lanes on westbound Interstate 14 from Knight’s Way in Harker Heights to Trimmier Road so the Texas Department of Transportation can perform road work on Aug 29.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The Texas Department of Transportation has informed the City of Killeen that it will be closing the shoulder on eastbound Interstate 14, from Trimmier Road to Rosewood Drive, starting Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 23, according to a city news release.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.