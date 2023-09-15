The Texas Department of Transportation has informed the City of Killeen that it will be closing the shoulder on eastbound Interstate 14, from Trimmier Road to Rosewood Drive, starting Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 23, according to a city news release.
The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
TxDOT is performing road work in the area and will need the lanes closed to perform the work. During this work, trucks will be entering and exiting the highway.
Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices in the area.
The entire $4.5 million project to add pedestrian barriers in the city is expected to last through next summer.
