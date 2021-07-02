The Interstate 14 expansion from Harker Heights to the Interstate 35 merger in Belton, which started in 2018, is approximately 30% complete, according to an update from Texas Department of Transportation public information officer Jake Smith.
The project will expand I-14 from two to three lanes of travel in each direction.
The project consists of three phases:
Phase 1, which stretches between West FM 2410 and Indian Trail in Harker Heights, was initiated April 2018 and completed two years ago at a cost of roughly $7.2 million.
Phase 2, which stretches between Indian Trail to Simmons Road in Belton, was initiated in September 2019 and is projected to be complete in December of this year at the cost of $39.5 million.
Phase 3, which stretches from Simmons Road to Interstate 35 and which was also initiated in September 2019 and is being worked on concurrent to phase 2, is scheduled for completion no later than May 2023. Phase 3 is projected to cost the remaining $43.3 million.
Workers have been spotted laying asphalt for phases two and three of the project, and the overpass expansion is currently 30% complete, to be finished no later than December 2021, TxDOT said.
The entire project, which had an estimated cost of $90 million, is projected to be completed along with phase three no later than May 2023, according to TxDOT.
Once complete, I-14 will have six lanes of traffic from Belton to Copperas Cove, which is about 28 miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.