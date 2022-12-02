Starting Tuesday maintenance crews will close the two outside westbound Interstate 14 main lanes just past Bell Tower Drive in Killeen, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
The closure will be active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to TxDOT.
