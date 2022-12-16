bridge-2.jpg

More than six weeks after a Killeen city truck hit an Interstate 14 overpass, the turnaround lane under the bridge is still closed and repairs have yet to take place.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The Killeen city government is on the hook to pay for repairs to an Interstate 14 bridge after a city truck smacked into the underside of the busy bridge, causing crumbling concrete to fall to the roadway below and shutting down a turnaround lane “indefinitely,” according to highway officials.

More than six weeks have passed since a Killeen city truck hit the I-14 overpass crossing Trimmier Road. The east-side turnaround lane under the bridge has been closed since the Nov. 1 accident.

bridge-1.jpg

More than six weeks after a Killeen city truck hit an Interstate 14 overpass, the turnaround lane under the bridge is still closed and repairs have yet to take place.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

cindycarol

That's what insurance is for.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.