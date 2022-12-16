The Killeen city government is on the hook to pay for repairs to an Interstate 14 bridge after a city truck smacked into the underside of the busy bridge, causing crumbling concrete to fall to the roadway below and shutting down a turnaround lane “indefinitely,” according to highway officials.
More than six weeks have passed since a Killeen city truck hit the I-14 overpass crossing Trimmier Road. The east-side turnaround lane under the bridge has been closed since the Nov. 1 accident.
A Texas Department of Transportation spokesman said the repairs are expected to be made next month.
“Early January is the current timeline, weather and field conditions permitting. Price estimation is still under $50,000. No specific amount at this time,” Jake Smith with TxDOT said this week.
“TxDOT will submit the damage claim to the responsible party once finalized,” Smith said in an email to the Herald.
He clarified that “the responsible party” is the Killeen city government since it was a city truck that damaged the bridge.
The truck-versus-bridge wreck happened across the street from Red Lobster and involved a white truck marked on the side with the City of Killeen logo, along with the words: “City of Killeen, Solid Waste, Commercial.”
Shortly after the accident, the city roll-off truck was stopped in the closed turnaround lane, and crumbled pieces of concrete were lying on the road behind it. Roll-off trucks typically carry a rectangular, roll-off dumpster that can be dropped off and picked up at various locations. No dumpster was seen at the site after crash, but the truck’s hydraulically operated bed appeared to be in the “up” position as responders worked the scene and detoured traffic.
City officials said the accident happened at 7:27 a.m. on Nov. 1 and verified the truck’s lifting mechanism was in the “up” position when it tried to go beneath the bridge.
The driver was cited, according to the city.
“TXDOT has no concerns about the integrity of the bridge; just the fascia where it could crumble off and hit a vehicle,” according to Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford last month. “This is why they have it blocked off until further notice.”
All other lanes under and over the bridge remain open.
That's what insurance is for.
