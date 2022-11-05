Killeen city workers will be performing milling and overlay work on Twin Creek Drive from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Rancier Avenue starting Monday until work is completed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, weather permitting, city officials said in a news release.
Possible lane and full road closures may occur, and there will be a series of traffic control devices in place. Motorists should anticipate delays. The work is part of an ongoing milling and overlay project that will affect several roads over the next few months. The project includes the following streets:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.