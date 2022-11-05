Killeen Street repairs begin

Newly paved streets remained closed in this 2020 Herald file photo showing Chisolm Trail at Chisolm Circle in Killeen. 

 Herald | File

Killeen city workers will be performing milling and overlay work on Twin Creek Drive from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Rancier Avenue starting Monday until work is completed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, weather permitting, city officials said in a news release.

Possible lane and full road closures may occur, and there will be a series of traffic control devices in place. Motorists should anticipate delays. The work is part of an ongoing milling and overlay project that will affect several roads over the next few months. The project includes the following streets:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.