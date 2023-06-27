The City of Killeen has announced that a portion of Benjamin Drive will be closed Wednesday for sewer repair services in the area.
Benjamin Drive from Dayton Drive to John David Drive will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place and guide traffic around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
For additional information or questions, contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.