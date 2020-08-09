Promising to find out how good — or bad — the streets of Killeen are, a study of city roads initiated more than a year ago is in draft form and being reviewed by city officials.
In May of 2019, the Killeen City Council voted unanimously to hire Columbus, Ohio-based firm Transmap to determine the overall condition of roads in the city and provide a five-year maintenance strategy.
“Staff is currently reviewing the draft report,” Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said by email last week.
Transmap, according to its website, is a national provider of professional, technical, and management support services to the transportation industry, with services directed towards city-owned and county-owned transportation systems in order to provide the highest quality infrastructure management solutions.
Approved by the council, the city is paying $184,000 to Transmap for the road study.
“Part of our streets maintenance is to overall care for the roads and to also pinpoint which streets are in need of repairs,” Mayor Jose Segarra said at the time the council approved the study.
The city also contracted with Transmap for a study released in 2013, which determined that Killeen maintained 495 miles of paved roadways at a network value of $643.5 million.
Are Killeen’s roads in bad condition?
An analysis by CoPilot, a consumer advocacy firm which researches the auto industry, found that in Killeen 6% of all major roads are in poor condition, significantly lower than the national average of 26.4%. CoPilot’s findings were based on data obtained from the Federal Highway Administration.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said the new Transmap study will show that the city’s older streets, particularly the north side of town, will have the greatest need of repair.
“I have not seen (the new study), but I was on the council when we did our last one in 2013 and at that time our road rating was somewhere in the 80’s out of 100,” Segarra said by email on Wednesday, referring to a rating system that will be in the study. “I am sure this time it is going to be in the 70’s which will require immediate attention and a bigger financial commitment every year.”
Councilman Steve Harris is calling for attention to the Watercrest Road and Bunny Trail area of his district in west Killeen.
“I do agree with the city manager that Watercrest needs to be replaced,” Harris said by email. “I believe that we need to start putting a bit of monies aside to begin building up to that road replacement. ... It is a disgrace how quickly our major thoroughfare roads are falling apart. We need to tackle Bunny Trail before it becomes another Watercrest. This why I support not accepting donations of roads before a two year waiting period and, if we find roads are already falling apart, to require the developer to have repairs done that meet our standards.”
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King confirmed by email that the City Council has not seen the final draft of the Transmap study.
“I will have to see the results of the study in order to make an accurate decision on the ranking order of the streets and roads in my district,” Nash-King said. “Per my conversation with the City Manager, the results of the Transmap will be on a future agenda.”
Street Maintenance Fee
One measure the city has adopted is the street maintenance fee, specifically for repair as opposed to reconstruction.
“Street Maintenance Fee revenue is collected throughout the year as a monthly fee on utility bills then spent in large amounts around this time of year (ideal time for surface treatments),” Shine said. “It is budgeted to collect and spend about $1.6 million for the year. We have recently completed three large areas of street maintenance.”
When asked for how much money is set aside from this fee, Shine said that a snapshot of what is in the account today would be misleading as all revenue hasn’t been collected for the year, and a large number of expenses have been applied recently.
“The funds are used strictly for street maintenance (not reconstruction), and they can be used for that maintenance anywhere in the city,” she said. “Priority has been given to ‘worst first.’ The Transmap study, when complete, will help prioritize future maintenance projects. It’s important to note here that some streets are beyond the point of maintenance and would require reconstruction. Reconstruction projects would be funded through capital project funds.”
A number of Killeen residents have reported that potholes on an access road off Gateway Drive, near Trimmier Road and Lowes Boulevard, has damaged their vehicles. This has determined not to be a city maintained street, but owned by nearby Walgreens, whose store marks the end of the access road.
“This is something where we reach out to the responsible entity, normally the business owners and have them fix this,” Segarra said of this situation. “This is not that difficult, they just need to be informed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.