Killeen traffic police and other emergency responders had a busy week responding to multiple wrecks throughout the city, including at least two rollovers and a fatal crash involving three vehicles.
Here is a look at some of the wrecks reported in Killeen during the past few days:
Thursday
Killeen Police Department patrol officers responded to two wrecks within minutes of each other on Thursday.
Officers were dispatched at 2:24 p.m., to the Elm Square Parking Lot along Elms Road in reference to a single-car crash that had flipped over on its side, according to KPD. The car had one occupant — a woman — and KPD officials the Herald spoke with did not know the extent of any injuries.
A few minutes before that on Thursday, at 2:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Fort Hood Street and West Lane in reference to a crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan, according to KPD, which did not provide any more details about the accident. Emergency officials appeared to be treating one person in the middle of the road shortly after that accident.
Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, a major crash on Elms Road caused the busy Killeen street to close for hours as emergency officials investigated and cleared the scene. Victor Alexander Demarest, 41, died when a speeding Dodge Charger ran into his vehicle, police said.
KPD said that the Charger collided with Demarest’s SUV, sending the vehicle into opposite traffic, resulting in collisions to both the drivers and passenger’s side of the car. Another vehicle was also damaged in the collision.
In a separate crash, on Wednesday evening, a 2003 BMW traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” west on Interstate 14 near the T.J. Mills exit in Killeen “lost control, and collided with the center median wall causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which investigated the crash. A 32-year-old man was driving the car when it wrecked shortly after 8 p.m.
“A 38 year-old male passenger along with a 28 year-old male passenger were transported to Baylor Scott & White (Temple) by ambulance with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with serious incapacitating injuries. The crash investigation is still active and open,” according to DPS.
Monday
The Killeen Police Department said officers responded to an accident around 10:15 p.m. Monday night on eastbound Interstate 14 near exit 287.
Four police units responded to the scene, a KPD spokeswoman said earlier this week, but she did not have further information. Officials used floodlights to process the crash scene.
“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers that speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt will greatly increase the chances of being injured or killed in a crash,” said DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko.
