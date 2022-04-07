A school bus carrying 20 students was involved in an accident in south Killeen on Thursday morning.
The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 2484 and State Highway 195, a KISD official said.
"We had approximately 20 students on board from Ellison High School and Smith Middle School," KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in an email to the Herald. "There were no injuries, however all students will be checked by the nurse as part of our protocol."
She said police are investigating the accident.
In a video of the accident posted to Facebook this morning, a white pickup truck with front-end damage appeared to have been involved in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.