The westbound lane of East Avenue G between South 28th Street and South 24th Street in Killeen is scheduled to close on Monday and Tuesday.
“The closure is for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area,” according to a news release. “During this work, personnel and equipment must enter the (road) to complete the work. There will be a series of traffic-control devices in place and crews will have traffic guided around the work site.”
