All lanes on Interstate 35 in Temple have reopened following an 18-wheeler crash Thursday, according to Temple police.
"Officers were dispatched to the crash at 11:15 a.m. It was determined that the vehicle lost control and hit the 18-wheeler, which was parked on the side of the highway," Temple Police Department said in a news release. "The driver of the vehicle was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Two other people were involved in the crash (one passenger in the vehicle and the driver of the 18-wheeler), but neither sustained injuries."
